Body armour, laptop belonging to N.S. Justice Department employee stolen

Police are investigating after body armour and a laptop belonging a Nova Scotia Department of Justice employee were stolen from a pickup truck.

The RCMP says the items were taken sometime during the night of June 29 from a GMC Canyon at motel on Main Street in Middleton, N.S.

Spokesperson Peter McLaughlin tells CTV News the incident is under review by the Department of Justice.

“DOJ has policies around the safe storage of body armour. We do not believe there was any sensitive material stored on the laptop,” he said in an email.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-825-2000 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).