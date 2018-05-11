

CTV Atlantic





A body found along the banks of New Brunswick’s Restigouche River has been identified as that of a Campbellton man reported missing in January.

Police say a person walking along the edge of the river made the discovery near Rimap Park in Campbellton around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The body has been identified as 59-year-old Lawrence Caissie, who was last seen leaving the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Jan. 4. He was reported missing to police the next day.

At the time, police said they were especially concerned for Caissie’s well-being as he had health issues.

Police say they are investigating the exact cause of Caissie’s death, but foul play is not suspected at this time.