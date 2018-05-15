Featured
Body found in Halifax identified as man reported missing in February
Halifax Regional Police say the body of 25-year-old Jesus Castulo Reyes-Escalante has been found. (Halifax Regional Police)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 11:45AM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say a body found in March is that of a 25-year-old man reported missing in February.
Police say Jesus Castulo Reyes-Escalante travelled from Mexico to Montreal in November 2017 and made his way to Halifax.
Reyes-Escalante was last heard from on Dec. 25, 2017 and was last seen in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street the first week of January.
He was reported missing to police on Feb. 5.
Police say a man was found dead in Halifax in March. They have now confirmed that the body is that of Reyes-Escalante.
Police say his death is not believed to be suspicious.