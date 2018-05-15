

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say a body found in March is that of a 25-year-old man reported missing in February.

Police say Jesus Castulo Reyes-Escalante travelled from Mexico to Montreal in November 2017 and made his way to Halifax.

Reyes-Escalante was last heard from on Dec. 25, 2017 and was last seen in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street the first week of January.

He was reported missing to police on Feb. 5.

Police say a man was found dead in Halifax in March. They have now confirmed that the body is that of Reyes-Escalante.

Police say his death is not believed to be suspicious.