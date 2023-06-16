Body found off Point Prim, P.E.I.

Authorities are trying to identify a body found off a peninsula in Kings County, Prince Edward Island.

The remains were found around 6:40 a.m. Friday near Point Prim and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified.

RCMP says a coroner will do an autopsy to find the cause of death and identity.

A police investigation is ongoing.

