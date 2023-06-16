Body found off Point Prim, P.E.I., identified

Authorities have identified a body found off a peninsula in Kings County, Prince Edward Island.

The remains were found around 6:40 a.m. Friday near Point Prim and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified.

“The PEI Coroner's office has identified the body that was discovered this morning off Point Prim to be that of missing kayaker, 23 year-old Kieran Stewart,” said Const. Gavin Moore in a news release from the RCMP Friday afternoon.

A police investigation is ongoing.

