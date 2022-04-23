Body found on Cape Breton shoreline

A body was discovered by a man walking the shoreline in Sydney Mines, N.S., says Cape Breton Regional Police.

The man reported to police around 7 a.m. Saturday that he found the remains.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit and investigators examined the scene. Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play as a factor in the person’s death.

The body has been turned over to the Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death and positively identify the person.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.