HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia cabinet minister says the recent mix-up of bodies at a funeral home is unacceptable, and should never happen again.

Service Nova Scotia Minister Geoff MacLellan says the "tragic" mistake is being investigated by the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, and one of his staff members is on that board.

The family of Sandra Bennett has said they were stunned when they went to Serenity Funeral Home in Berwick on Dec. 27 for a visitation following her death a week earlier, only to be presented with the bodies of two other women -- and then told their loved one had accidentally been cremated.

MacLellan, whose department issues licences for funeral homes, says it's believed the situation is a one-off, but the government needs to ensure it doesn't happen again.

He says he's open to recommendations from the board following its investigation, and would be open to policy changes if required.