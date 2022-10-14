Body of 64-year-old man recovered from Saint John River: N.B. RCMP

Police say a body found in the Saint John River Friday morning is that of a man who fell into the river Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., St. Leonard RCMP and emergency crews responded to the riverbank near Saint-François de Madawaska, N.B., due to reports of people falling into the water.

When crews arrived, they rescued a woman from the river. However, a 64-year-old man, originally from India, was missing and a search began.

Around 10:45 a.m. Friday, the man’s body was recovered from the river, according to the RCMP.

An autopsy is being conducted, but police say they do not believe the man’s death was criminal in nature.