Halifax RCMP recovered the body of a 72-year-old fisherman who had been reported overdue on the evening of May 18.

Police say they received a call at 9:30 p.m. that the 72-year-old man from Lower Sackville had been fishing at Dollar Lake Park near Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., but hadn’t returned. His truck remained parked at the boat launch.

A search of the immediate area was conducted but was negative. Ground Search and Rescue was then activated and located the body of the missing man at approximately 1:47 a.m. on May 19.

Police say the man appeared to be wearing a flotation suit. The Nova Scotia’s Medical Examiner’s Service is scheduled to conduct an autopsy on Monday.

Halifax District RCMP, Department of Lands and Forestry, Nova Scotia Environment Conservation Officers, Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Halifax Ground Search and Rescue, as well as fire departments from Middle Musquodoboit and Cook’s Brook all responded to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.