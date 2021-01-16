Advertisement
Body of missing 69-year-old N.S. canoeist found
CTV Atlantic Published Saturday, January 16, 2021 1:22PM AST Last Updated Monday, January 18, 2021 8:02AM AST
HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after the body of a 69-year-old man from Morris Island, Nova Scotia, was located deceased on Saturday.
On Saturday, RCMP issued a release saying human remains were located by fishermen who continued searching for the man since he was reported missing on Wednesday.
RCMP says the death is not believed to be suspicious.
The investigation continues.
