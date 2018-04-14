

CTV Atlantic





The body of a missing 67-year-old Annapolis Valley man has been recovered after his boat was found abandoned Friday night.

Police say the body of Burpee Leslie Banks was located around 5:20 p.m. Saturday night in the water at Cloud Lake by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

On April 13 at 6:59 p.m., Annapolis County and Kings District RCMP received a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing an abandoned boat in the water at Cloud Lake, located south-east of Torbrook, N.S.

After a preliminary investigation, RCMP determined the boat belonged to the 67-year-old man.

A search of the lake and surrounding areas began overnight, and RCMP was being assisted by Nictaux, Kingston and Middleton Fire Departments, Annapolis Ground Search and Rescue, and Valley Ground Search and Rescue teams.

75 people were involved in Saturday's search and rescue operation, including police, firefighters and volunteer search and rescue teams.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ron Shaw.