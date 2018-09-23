

CTV Atlantic





TIGNISH, P.E.I. -- Officials have recovered the body of one of two fishermen missing off the coast of Prince Edward Island.

RCMP located the body of 55-year-old Glen Desroches, the captain of the capsized fishing boat, The Kyla Anne, just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning in North Cape.

The 12-metre fishing boat capsized with three men on board while out fishing on Tuesday afternoon after hitting a large wave.

One of the men managed to swim to shore where he called for help.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted a 33 hour search covering 1,200 nautical miles before calling it off Wednesday evening without finding either of the two missing men.

The West Prince RCMP, and P.E.I. ground search and rescue are continuing its search to locate 54-year-old Maurice ‘Moe’ Getson, who is still missing.

The Coroner's Office has taken possession of the body and an autopsy has been ordered.