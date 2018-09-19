

CTV Atlantic





RCMP divers have recovered a body from a Nova Scotia lake where they were searching for a missing man who felt out of a canoe.

Police responded to a distress call at Barrio Lake in Digby County at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say two men had been canoeing in the lake when they fell out of the boat and called for help.

Searchers and volunteer firefighters used boats to comb the lake and managed to locate and rescue one man Saturday.

However, they were unable to find the second man, and the RCMP’s underwater recovery team was called in to assist with the search.

The divers have been combing the lake this week and police say they recovered a body at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have not released the person’s identity or confirmed whether the body is that of the missing canoeist.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they have not determined whether the incident is criminal in nature.