Body recovered from Saint John river reservoir
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 8:50AM ADT
Saint John Police say a body has been recovered from the Little River Reservoir after an extensive search that began on Wednesday.
Police do not believe any criminal activity is related and will not be releasing the person's name out of respect for the family.