Body recovered in Kennebecasis River in N.B. after reports of vehicle entering the water: RCMP

HALIFAX -

RCMP says it has recovered a body Sunday afternoon from the Kennebecasis River in New Brunswick following a report that a vehicle entered the water Saturday night.

Police say it received a report around 9 p.m. Saturday that a vehicle has driven off one of the Gondola Point ferries on the Kingston peninsula side of the river in Clifton Royal.

The ferry was not operating at the time.

RCMP confirm a body recovered around 3 p.m. today near the Gondola Point ferry terminal in Clifton Royal, NB, following a report Saturday around 9 p.m. of a vehicle going into the water off one of the ferries. RCMP say the ferry wasn’t operating. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/yCf8mRE76P — Nick Moore (@CTVMoore) October 31, 2021

Search efforts began Saturday evening and the RCMP underwater recovery team discovered the body around 3 p.m. inside the vehicle.

Police say they are now working on identifying who was in the vehicle and why it entered the water.