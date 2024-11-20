Boil-water advisory issued in Sussex, N.B., after watermain failure

Parts of Sussex, N.B., are under a boil-water advisory after the “catastrophic failure” of the Main Street watermain during scheduled work Tuesday.

Residents and businesses in Ward 1 (former Town of Sussex limits) are under the boil-water advisory. Those in Ward 2 (former Village of Sussex Corner limits) are not affected.

The town says the advisory is a precaution as the restoration of the water system could result in the potential contamination of drinking water.

“To protect your health, it is crucial that you boil all water intended for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing formula,” a post on the town’s Facebook page reads.

“Bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it. Alternatively, you may use bottled water for these purposes.”

The town says the advisory will remain in effect until further notice and updates will be provided on its website, social media and through VoyentAlert.

