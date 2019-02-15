

CTV Atlantic





Two schools in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County had their dismissal delayed on Thursday due to an escaped cow running through the streets of Valley and Bible Hill.

Colchester RCMP responded around 1:15 p.m. after the cow escaped from its enclosure in nearby Salmon River.

Police say the 'boisterous bovine' was a danger to traffic and pedestrians as it ran down streets as well as through backyards and wooded areas.

RCMP worked for nearly an hour to keep traffic controlled in areas where the cow was running. The cow eventually found its way onto a frozen section of the Salmon River, where it was contained by workers, secured, and returned to its enclosure.

The RCMP say minor property damage was reported in the wake of the cow's adventures and no one, including the cow, was injured.