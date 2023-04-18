Bomb squad to investigate suspicious device in wooded area of Greenwood: N.S. RCMP

Police have evacuated several homes in Greenwood, N.S., as they investigate a suspicious device.

The RCMP says the device was reported around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. It is sitting on a trial in the woods near Oak Avenue and Fales River Drive.

Officers have secured the area and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

Police told people who couldn’t leave their homes to shelter in place.

The force’s Explosives Disposal Unit is en route to examine the device and safely dispose of it.

The following road closures are in effect:

Fales River Drive has been closed at the intersection with Argus Drive

Argus Drive has been closed at the intersection with Carol Street

Oak Avenue has been closed at the intersection of Carol Street

The RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area while they do their work.