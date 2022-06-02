Book award honours late African Nova Scotian community leader

The first-ever Nova Scotia Book Awards will be handed out Monday including the George Borden Writing for Change Award.

“George Borden was my father,” said Tab Borden. “I think he would describe himself as a military man, certainly a family man, he always wanted to change the world, at least the world he had influence over.”

After leaving the military, George continued to serve his community -- working for the Black United Front, the Black Cultural Centre, and as an executive assistant to a local MLA.

He also wanted to make sure the roles of Black people in Nova Scotia and across Canada were represented in writing.

“He tried to commemorate most all the events he could, I remember that as a child,” said Tab.

“As he grew older, he focused more on his writing, and he has been impactful.”

Author Lindsay Ruck says the George Borden Writing for Change Award intends to put a spotlight on books and writers who challenge the status quo, inspire others, and give a voice to marginalised groups.

“He wrote songs and poetry and books, and he did it all with the purpose of teaching and educating people, mainly of African Nova Scotian history, but he did it through the written word,” said Ruck.

“Putting his name with the awards, it really makes sense and it’s a great way to honour his legacy.”

Tab says his father would be “deeply moved and terribly honoured” by the recognition.

“We are very much excited to be able to know that he will be able to be recognized for the work he has done in the past,” said Tab.

The Nova Scotia Book Awards will be held Monday at Halifax City Hall. While the in-person event is sold out, would-be spectators can catch the festivities online.