Book to screen: Cape Breton author celebrates release of animated TV show

The original Princess and The Pony children's picture book by Cape Breton's Kate Beaton originally came from a drawing of a character made by the author.

"I just wanted to make something that had a little bit of a different vibe to it. Something with this warrior society that's kind of like a gigantic playground and she wans to be a big warrior because all kids want to be bigger than they are," says Beaton.

So when Beaton was approached about adapting her 2015 creation into an animated show, she was trilled.

"When someone comes up to you and says 'do you want to make a TV series?' you don't hesitate too long," says Beaton.

But the process was another story.

"It took a long time. I have a two-year-old and a baby, and when the two-year-old was an infant were in L.A. pitching this show," she says.

For her first T.V. experience, the Cape Bretoner says she went all.

"It's funny to just be in your house in Mabou [N.S.] working on this thing that's going to be on Apple TV and people don’t know what you're doing all day," she says.

Her hard work paid off as the series, Pinecone and Pony, debuted this month.

She says the diverse show has a goal for kids to see a part of themselves while watching, feel included.

"The story is very simple. It's a girl and her pony, and they go on adventures and they learn a lot about life," she says.