HALIFAX -- The extensive search for a missing 3-year-old boy is ongoing in Truro, N.S.

Dylan Ehler was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets. The boy was reported missing around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world,” said the boy’s grandfather, Norman Brown. “I’ve never been helpless before in my life, but I am now.”

Brown said the boy was outside, playing with his grandmother, when he disappeared.

“He thinks it’s a game once he’s out and about; he loves to run. He was outside with his grandmother, then he was gone,” said Brown.

“It’s pretty awful. My daughter is pretty upset.”

The Truro Police Service, Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue, EMO and a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources are concentrating their search efforts near the waterway of the Salmon River.

A dive team joined the search on Thursday and a drone is also being used.

"Truro Police can confirm that the search is continuing to focus on a waterway near the last known sighting of Dylan," the Truro Police Service said in a news release.

Police have also confirmed that the boy's boots were found in the water of Lepper Brook Wednesday evening.

Searchers also scoured the railroad tracks and in CN's Truro reload centre, a nearby railyard.

Halifax Ground Search and Rescue arrived Thursday morning to relieve members of Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, who searched throughout the night.

A localized emergency alert was issued to residents in the Truro area shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said an Amber Alert has not been issued because foul play is not suspected in the boy's disappearance.

The Town of Truro issued a statement Thursday morning, asking residents to stay home and search their properties. The town also said that adequate search teams are in place and volunteers are not needed at this time.

Police said the child was last seen wearing a jacket with a faux fur hood, camouflage pants and rubber boots.

He has brown hair and rosy cheeks. His right eye is blue and his left eye is green.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.