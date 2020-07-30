Advertisement
Border agents seize 270 kilograms of cocaine at Halifax yacht club
Published Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:59PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nearly $34 million worth of cocaine was discovered inside a boat as it tried to dock at a Halifax yacht club.
The Canadian Border Services Agency says the vessel came from the Caribbean on July 17 and didn't report to the agency when it entered the country.
The next day, the boat was searched and 270 kilograms of suspected cocaine was found.
Two people onboard were arrested by the RCMP, who also seized the drugs.
