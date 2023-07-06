Boutiques in Eastern Passage, N.S., issue public plea following rash of thefts

The colourful boardwalk boutique shops along the Fisherman's Cove boardwalk in Eastern Passage, N.S., are a tourist hot spot this time of year, but several businesses have been targeted by a recent rash of thefts.

The Shops of Fisherman’s Cove posted a message to their social media page Thursday, calling attention to the thefts and the overall increase in shoplifting they are seeing along the boardwalk.

"This is the worst I've seen in the nine years that I've been here and hopefully it's going to improve," said Leanne Schmidt, owner and operator of The Violet Unicorn, which specializes in hand-dyed wool and other artisan goods.

Artist Sandra Varner owns and operates By the Ocean Art, a shop that sells handmade art pieces by her and other local artists.

"It's just been insane the number of shops that have had things stolen and significant things," said Varner.

It's not just youth stealing for the thrill of it either, says Varner, it's people of all ages who are targeting certain items, like art pieces and other handmade goods.

"Kids and teenagers will sometimes steal and they'll learn their lessons, but these are adults," said Varner.

Schmidt says she and the other vendors are concerned about the recent thefts and hope by getting the message out to the community it will stop.

"In the past, it's usually been young people taking a bath bomb or some small item," said Schmidt. "But what we are seeing more and more, are bigger items going missing and bigger items of value."

It's a difficult conversation to be having, said Varner. The businesses don't want the negative press, but they want to let people know they have security systems in place and will lay charges with police if they feel it's necessary.

"Whether you are outside or inside, there's the camera everywhere," said Varner.

The RCMP has already been called on several occasions, said Schmidt, including this week for a theft that occurred on Wednesday from a shop on the boardwalk.

It's early in the summer tourist season and the businesses hope they won’t have to call the police anymore and things can get back to business as usual.

"Anybody who thinks we are an easy target, we're not," said Schmidt.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.