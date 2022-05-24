Boy, 13, dies from injuries after ATV collision in Miramichi

A 13-year-old boy who was injured in an ATV collision in Miramichi, N.B., over the weekend has died.

Miramichi police and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on trails north of Kierstead Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Miramichi Police Force says two youths were injured in the collision. One sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

The second youth was taken to Horizon Health, where he was treated and released.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that the boy who was sent to the IWK has died from his injuries.

The teen’s name has not been released.

Police say the collision is under investigation.