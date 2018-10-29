Featured
Boy, 13, killed in ATV crash in northeastern N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 10:35AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 11:39AM ADT
A 13-year-old boy from Lameque has died in an ATV collision in northeastern New Brunswick.
The RCMP responded to the scene near Route 305 in Haut-Lamèque, N.B., around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gravel pit.
He was taken to hospital in Tracadie and then transferred to the Moncton Hospital, where he died Sunday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.