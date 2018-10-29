

CTV Atlantic





A 13-year-old boy from Lameque has died in an ATV collision in northeastern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the scene near Route 305 in Haut-Lamèque, N.B., around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gravel pit.

He was taken to hospital in Tracadie and then transferred to the Moncton Hospital, where he died Sunday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.