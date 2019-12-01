Boy, 13, sent to hospital after bus carrying hockey team crashes in NS
CAPE BRETON, N.S. -- One boy was hurt when a bus carrying 19 major bantam hockey players and their coaches left the road and rolled onto its side on Highway 105 in Queensville, N.S.
A 13-year-old was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm.
RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.
They say the road was slippery at the time, and their investigation is ongoing.
There were no other serious injuries.
A winter-like storm hit that area of the Maritimes on Saturday, leaving slippery roads and scattered power outages.
