Boy, 14, accused of robbing Cape Breton convenience store with knife

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a convenience store with a knife in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Terrace Convenience on Terrace Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say a male with a knife demanded that the clerk hand over cash from the register. He then ran down a trail, headed towards Acadia Drive.

Officers contained the area and conducted a search with a K9 team before receiving information that the suspect may be at a home on Ranna Drive.

Police responded to the home, where they found a teen matching the clerk’s description. They say he was in possession of a bag of cash.

The boy was arrested and released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court on Feb. 16.

He is facing charges of robbery and possession of a weapon.