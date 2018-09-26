Featured
Boy, 2, drowns after falling into pond in Annapolis Valley
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:32AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:52AM ADT
A two-year-old boy has drowned after he fell into a pond in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
The RCMP say the small manmade pond was located on the boy’s family’s property.
Police responded to the property on Highway 1 in Auburn, N.S. at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, paramedics were trying to resuscitate the toddler.
The boy was taken to hospital for further treatment, but he died just after 7 p.m.
Police say they are investigating the incident.