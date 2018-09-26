

CTV Atlantic





A two-year-old boy has drowned after he fell into a pond in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

The RCMP say the small manmade pond was located on the boy’s family’s property.

Police responded to the property on Highway 1 in Auburn, N.S. at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, paramedics were trying to resuscitate the toddler.

The boy was taken to hospital for further treatment, but he died just after 7 p.m.

Police say they are investigating the incident.