Boy charged after being arrested with replica handgun near school: New Glasgow police

A boy is facing weapons charges after police say he was arrested with a replica handgun near a high school in New Glasgow, N.S., last week.

Around 11:50 a.m. Friday, the New Glasgow Regional Police got word that a “male youth” had a handgun and was at a property on Park Street, near North Nova Education Centre.

Multiple police units responded to the call and the school was placed under a hold-and-secure order.

The force says officers found the boy around 12:15 p.m. on Park Street and safely arrested him.

Police say they found a replica handgun inside his backpack.

The boy is facing the following charges:

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

carrying a concealed weapon

breach of probation

breach of weapons prohibition

He remains in custody and was set to appear in Pictou provincial court Monday.