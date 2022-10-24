Boy charged after being arrested with replica handgun near school: New Glasgow police
A boy is facing weapons charges after police say he was arrested with a replica handgun near a high school in New Glasgow, N.S., last week.
Around 11:50 a.m. Friday, the New Glasgow Regional Police got word that a “male youth” had a handgun and was at a property on Park Street, near North Nova Education Centre.
Multiple police units responded to the call and the school was placed under a hold-and-secure order.
The force says officers found the boy around 12:15 p.m. on Park Street and safely arrested him.
Police say they found a replica handgun inside his backpack.
The boy is facing the following charges:
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- carrying a concealed weapon
- breach of probation
- breach of weapons prohibition
He remains in custody and was set to appear in Pictou provincial court Monday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Sylvia Jones summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former provincial solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act, after they declined to voluntarily appear.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of colour after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
St. Louis police say three people are dead, including the shooter, after a shooting at a high school Monday morning.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the "Freedom Convoy" would use local citizens as a "leverage point", interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
Toronto
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Ontarians head to the polls for the 2022 municipal election
It's election day across Ontario. Follow along for live results and updates as they happen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Sylvia Jones summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former provincial solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act, after they declined to voluntarily appear.
-
Housing, health care, economy top priorities as Ontario legislature resumes
Multiple crises have enveloped Ontario as the legislature is set to resume Tuesday after a six-week hiatus.
Calgary
-
Record snowfall in Calgary over the weekend
After an unseasonably warm start to the fall, Calgary saw a record-breaking dump of snow over the weekend.
-
Airdrie's beavers spared after community backlash against killings
The City of Airdrie has halted its recently introduced plan to kill problematic beavers that had been damaging mature trees.
-
Eugenie Bouchard added to Calgary's National Bank Challenger field
Eugenie 'Genie' Bouchard, a 2014 Wimbledon finalist who was once ranked fifth in the world, will be competing in Calgary in November.
Montreal
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
-
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses
To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec’s order of nurses says you should think twice.
Edmonton
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Northern Ontario
-
ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned
The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company.
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Ontarians head to the polls for the 2022 municipal election
It's election day across Ontario. Follow along for live results and updates as they happen.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
London
-
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate after a crash in London early Monday morning on Commissioners Road that sent two people to hospital.
-
Two Londoners win big with $50,000 instant wins
Two different women from London, Ont. are celebrating after each winning the top prize of $50,000 while playing instant lotto games.
-
London man facing numerous charges following sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims
A 55-year-old man from London, Ont. is facing numerous charges on Monday after allegedly forcibly kissing multiple victims, including two young girls and two teenaged girls, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg breaks precipitation record
Winnipeg has entered the weather record books after Monday's rainfall pushed the city's total past one set 60 years ago.
-
Suspect ends up stuck in ceiling vent overnight during break-and-enter: Manitoba RCMP
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday after getting stuck overnight in a Portage la Prairie business’ venting system during a break-and-enter, according to the RCMP.
-
One man dead following early morning hit-and-run: police
Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a vehicle after a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the "Freedom Convoy" would use local citizens as a "leverage point", interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
-
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN pays tribute to families of victims in James Smith attacks
On Sunday members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) paid tribute to the families of James Smith Cree Nation at the annual Spirit of Our Nations Pow wow.
-
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
-
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds of protection officers being hired for B.C health-care facilities
Hundreds of protection officers will be hired through provincial funding in an effort to improve workplace safety in health-care facilities, B.C.'s health minister announced Monday.
-
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Langley
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in Langley, B.C., last week.
-
First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver
Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.
Regina
-
Icy conditions close several southern Sask. highways
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions.
-
Police ask residents to check surveillance footage after robbery incidents in south Regina
Police are asking for the public's assistance in solving several robbery and gun-related incidents in south Regina.
-
'I am home': Caribbean heat brought to the prairies for cancer fundraiser
One woman originally from the Caribbean brought the tropical region to the prairies to share her culture with the community and raise money for a local cancer care centre.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police search for missing man who failed to return from camping trip
Police on Vancouver Island are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who has yet to return from a camping trip. Saanich police are searching for Henry "Hank" Kitchell, 64, who departed for a solo camping trip on Oct. 18 and was supposed to return on Oct. 21. However, he has not returned home or made contact with his family.
-
Dump truck crash snarls highway traffic in Langford
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are warning drivers to expect delays after a dump truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning. A DriveBC highway camera captured the moment the truck began to roll over, with its trailer flipping onto its side first, followed by the truck's cab.
-
This Vancouver Island hospital hasn't had 24-hour ER coverage for nearly a month
B.C.'s health-care crisis is being acutely felt in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy. The Port Hardy Hospital emergency department has seen consecutive overnight closures since the beginning of October, as well as a complete closure this past weekend.