A 12-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near a school in Pictou County.

Pictou District RCMP responded to the collision on Stellarton Trafalgar Road in Riverton, N.S. around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the boy was crossing the road near Dr. W.A. MacLeod Consolidated School when he was struck by the vehicle.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle stopped at the scene. Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. There is no word on possible charges at this time.