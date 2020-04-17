HALIFAX -- The Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., has closed for the third time in a week due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

"I can confirm that we did close our Atlantic Superstore at 9 Braemar Drive, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia this morning, as one of our colleagues has recently tested positive for COVID-19," said Mark Boudreau, Loblaw Atlantic director of corporate affairs, in an e-mail on Friday.

"To ensure the safety of our customers and team members, we have closed the store as we work with the local public health. We expect it will reopen tomorrow, once we’ve identified any other colleagues who need to self-isolate, and when we are comfortable the store has been thoroughly disinfected."

Boudreau said the risk to the store’s customers is low and that they’ve increased sanitization and social distancing practices.

This is the third time that the Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive has closed after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store first closed on April 10, after Loblaws said that an employee at the store had tested positive. The employee had worked April 2-6, and April 8.

The store was closed again on April 14 after a second employee tested positive.

At that time, Public Health warned that anyone who shopped at the store between April 9-11 may have been exposed to the virus.

The Braemar Drive Atlantic Superstore is expected to reopen on Saturday.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is asked to call 811 for assessment. Health officials are asking anyone who gets tested to self-isolate until they receive their next steps from 811.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever

New or worsening ough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Public Health also said not to go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811, a family doctor, or nurse practitioner.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.