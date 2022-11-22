Brawl at P.E.I. hockey tournament raises tough new questions for governing body

Hockey PEI says the melee erupted during a game featuring under-18 players from P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. Hockey PEI says the melee erupted during a game featuring under-18 players from P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island