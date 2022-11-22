Brawl at P.E.I. hockey tournament raises tough new questions for governing body
Police in P.E.I. are investigating an ugly brawl that broke out Saturday during a hockey tournament in Charlottetown.
Charlottetown police were called at 7:30 p.m. after several fights were reported on the ice at the Bell Aliant Centre, where spectators eventually joined in the fracas.
Hockey PEI says the melee erupted during a game featuring under-18 players from P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.
The municipal police force confirmed it is collecting statements and reviewing video evidence to determine if charges should be laid.
The annual Early Bird Tournament has seen its share of trouble in the past.
In December 2021, a 16-year-old Black minor league player -- Mark Connors -- was allegedly called the N-word at the same tournament in Charlottetown, prompting the suspension of five players.
Hockey PEI's executive director, Connor Cameron, says the organization has made progress addressing tough issues this past year, but the events on the weekend felt like a step backwards.
"Hockey PEI continues to meet with different individuals and organizations to improve our game and hockey culture," Cameron said in an email.
"Then you wake up on a Monday morning, and there's four or five incident reports that have come across our desk, ones that should just never happen. It's extremely concerning and disappointing."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2022.
