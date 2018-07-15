

CTV Atlantic





HILLGROVE, N.S. - Police are investigating a break and enter at a craft brewery and restaurant just outside of Digby.

Officers were called to the Roofhound Brewing Company on Ridge Road in Hillgrove around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the break and entre happened sometime overnight and several items were missing from the business this morning.

Roofhound Brewery owner Lee Barr tells CTV News that the safe, till with cash and a few beers were some of the items missing this morning.

Anyone with any information on the break-in is being asked to contact Digby police.