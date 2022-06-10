'Breaking down those barriers': Indigenous Girls Hockey Program promotes inclusion, accessibility

According to Nova Scotia’s Indigenous Girls Hockey Program's co-founder, Ryan Francis, the grass roots project is primarily aimed at inclusion and diversity.

“It is really exciting to see girls have a sense of belonging in the game," said Francis. "They have the opportunity to play hockey with their peers and experience it the way that they choose to.”

Krista Hodder with the Aboriginal Sport Circle said the spirit of accessibility is a driving force behind the program.

"Just watching the growth and development," said Hodder. "The friendships being built and breaking down those barriers, it fills my heart.”

On-ice sessions run for 10 weeks each year with close to 200 participants. Player registration fees and the cost of gear are covered.

“We were targeting girls ages six through 16," said Hodder. "We start with some of the younger players, but at the same time, we were given a space for some of the older girls to get on the ice and learn how to play hockey.”

Hodder said the level of reaction and engagement has been overwhelming.

“I like my coaches, they are nice," said one young participant. “And one is my mom.”

An already broad geographic footprint will soon expand.

“Our past three years we have existed in Membertou, Eskasoni and Truro," said Francis. "We are hoping to expand into new locations, including the Halifax Regional Municipality next season."

The Indigenous Girls Hockey Program is part of the 2022 ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge -- a national initiative that encourages Canadians to get active.

“And that's one of the things that we're trying to do. To make stronger connections between physical activity and mental health," said ParticipACTION CEO Elio Antunes. "And certainly, we know if there's a pandemic it has taken a toll.”

Beyond hockey, Francis wants to pursue themes that help provide the opportunity for sport to make meaningful lifestyle differences.

“This is also a chance to build a positive experience," said Francis.