Brian Doherty reflects on Nova Scotia's connection to Ireland ahead of St. Patrick's Day

This Friday is St. Patrick's Day, a day when many Maritimers will raise a pint in celebration of all things Irish.

The Honorary Consul of Ireland in Nova Scotia says Ireland has had a great connection with Canada over the years.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement, which was the end of the so-called Troubles in Ireland and Canada played a very important role in (the) decommissioning of weapons… Ireland is very thankful to Canada for its involvement,” says Brian Doherty.

“And Canada is still involved through the International Fund for Ireland that works with smaller communities now to resolve conflict on both sides.”

Doherty says St. Patrick’s Day is “many things to many different people.”

“It can be a religious event for many people, because, after all, Saint Patrick was a missionary who came to Ireland,” he says. “He brought Christianity to Ireland, used the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity and to this day people still wear the shamrock in memory of that.”

Ireland has deep roots in the Maritimes, with many of Halifax’s founders hailing from the county.

“For example, the Uniacke family were all very much born in Ireland and came here as part of the British army at the time and founded the growing city of Halifax,” Doherty says.

Richard John Uniacke was born in Castletown, Ireland, and immigrated to Halifax in the late 1700s. He went on to become a successful lawyer and was Speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly.

Doherty himself is a well-known musician and businessman from Northern Ireland.

He owns The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse in Halifax as well as three other locations in the region. It’s a popular spot for people to visit on St. Patrick's Day.

“St. Patrick’s Day is not something we organize, it’s something we facilitate,” Doherty says.

“We make sure that we let people have a good time. And know that when we come to The Old Triangle, whether they come to Halifax, to Sydney, to Moncton or to Charlottetown, they’ll enjoy the celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day and there’ll be loads of music. And of course, your favourite beverage will be ready and waiting for the festivities that follow.”

The Old Triangle in Halifax will open early on Friday for St. Patrick's Day celebrations at 7 a.m.

The city’s St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Pier 20 and will travel along Lower Water Street before ending at the Historic Properties.