

CTV Atlantic





It looks like a strike has been averted for some of the commissionaires who work on the Halifax Harbour Bridges.

The commissionaires were demonstrating at the Macdonald Bridge Monday morning.

These commissionaires -- and a number who work at Halifax Regional Police headquarters -- were looking at taking strike action or being locked-out on Friday.

But in a statement released Tuesday night, their union says a tentative agreement with Commissionaires Nova Scotia has been reached. Union members will decide whether they accept the tentative deal at an upcoming ratification vote.

Wages and benefits have been the outstanding issues.