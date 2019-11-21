HALIFAX -- Dillmans Bridge in Meaghers Grant, N.S., is closed because of structural damage after a pickup truck slammed into the guardrail.

RCMP say a truck crossing the span over the Musquodoboit River blew a tire, and struck the bridge around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge, on Wyse Road, is closed to all vehicles and foot traffic.

Engineers who inspected the site Thursday morning say a truss has been moved off its footing.

"My initial thoughts are is the damage is extensive, to the point that it can't be repaired," said bridge engineer Raymond Daniels. "We will have a structural team look at it, look at options of repairing the structure, but based off my initial view, I've never seen something hit so bad in the truss member and there is extensive damage."

Daniels says the bridge is about 100 years old.

A detour is in place along Old Guysborough Road, adding another five kilometres for local traffic.

No one was injured.