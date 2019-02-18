

The town of Bridgewater is considering a scatter garden at the town's cemetery.

The garden would serve as a non-traditional way to remember deceased loved ones and it isn't the first one in the Maritimes.

An empty spot of land at Bridgewater's Brookside Cemetery may look a little different in a few months.

A local church group is pushing for the construction of the scatter garden, a place where loved ones can spread the ashes of deceased family members.

“It would be a respectful and dignified alternative to a full-casket burial,” said Angela Clifton of Bridgewater United Church.

A scatter garden is a landscaped place with greenery, pathways and benches. It's designed to receive cremated ashes directly into the soil.

“Some of the gardens that I have seen are fairly large and elaborate,” said Clifton. “Other ones are very simple and small and I'm hoping for something that would be 300 to 500 square feet.”

“There are no legal restrictions in Nova Scotia on scattering ashes, however Access Nova Scotia says you must always check the property laws - local or municipal bylaws and to never scatter ashes near a waterway that could be used as drinking water.

“Right now our bylaws prohibit the disposal of ashes on any park or any public lands, so town council would have to amend its bylaw in order to allow for that,” said Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell. “So staff are already going to go down the road (and) investigating other communities that have done this.”

There's been a scatter garden at the Cole Harbour Woodside United Church for nearly 10 years.

More than 30 members have their ashes scattered here, including Heather Johnston's daughter.

“It's a very sacred important place for me, somewhere where I can go and sit and just commune with nature but also feel the presence of my daughter,” said Johnston.

The church's minister admits this isn't for everyone, but says it's progressive to see other churches and towns considering this form of burial.

“Those people live on in the beautiful plants and such that grow there,” said Michael Mugford, the minister at Cole Harbour Woodside United Church. “It's very comforting to the people that I've walked with in that way.”

It’s a dignified way to remember loved ones which Clifton hopes to see constructed her community.

