A Bridgewater man has been charged following an incident that led to a lockdown at the Bridgewater court house on Friday.

At 10:45 a.m. Friday, Bridgewater Police received a complaint that an adult male had made a threat while at the Bridgewater Justice Centre.

Police say the man threatened to return to the Courthouse with a fire arm.

The Justice Centre and neighbouring Provincial building were locked down and secured by police and sheriff services.

The suspect was later located at his residence in Bridgewater and arrested without incident. No firearms were located at his home.

62-year-old Neil Arthur James of Bridgewater, N.S. has been charged for uttering threats to cause death and bodily harm, and intimidation of a justice system participant.

James has been released from custody on a Recognizance before a Justice and will be appearing in court on June 13.