

CTV Atlantic





A man is dead after his car collided with a tractor-trailer in Bridgewater, N.S. Thursday evening.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash between exits 12 and 13 on Highway 103 just before 7 p.m.

Police say it appears the car crossed the centre line into the path of the oncoming truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released, but police say he was a 38-year-old man from Bridgewater.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Highway 103 was closed between exits 12 and 13 for several hours as police remained on scene. It has since reopened.