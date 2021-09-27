HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 31-year-old man and 35-year-old woman with drug trafficking after searching a home in Bridgewater, N.S. last week.

On Sept. 22 at 4:50 p.m., members of the South Shore Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit arrested 31-year-old James Backman for breach of a Judicial Release Order. Following the arrest, police say officers located methamphetamine and ‘evidence of drug trafficking.’

The next day, officers executed a search warrant at a home on King Street in Bridgewater as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking.

Police arrested 35-year-old Kaila Clements without incident and seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, weapons and electronic devices.

Backman has been charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release Order, three counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose. He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Sept. 24.

Clements has been charged with one count of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. She was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Dec. 1.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.