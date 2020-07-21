HALIFAX -- Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are searching for a suspect after one of their officers was stabbed and badly injured while responding to a domestic violence call.

Officers with the Bridgewater Police Service responded to the call at the Bridgewater Hotel on High Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect attacked the officers with an edged weapon, striking one officer in the neck.

The man then fled the scene on foot. It’s believed he may still have the weapon as it wasn’t recovered at the scene.

The police officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The domestic violence victim had sustained minor injuries before police arrived. She was treated in hospital and has since been released.

Police are actively searching for the suspect, who is facing charges of attempted murder and assault.

He was last seen in the south end of Bridgewater, where the local police and RCMP have set up a perimeter.

Residents in the area are being asked to remain inside their homes and call police if they see or hear anything related to the incident.

An emergency alert was issued shortly after 6 a.m., warning residents that the suspect is at large.

People in the vicinity did receive an emergency alert this morning shortly after 6 AM @nsemo @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CaG4WZDyLs — Heidi Petracek (@HeidiPCTV) July 21, 2020

The suspect is in his early 30s. Police describe him as an Indigenous man with brown hair and green eyes. He is six-foot-two inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black shorts. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgewater Police Services.