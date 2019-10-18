HALIFAX -- Police officers in Bridgewater, N.S., won’t face charges after a man was injured in an altercation at the local police station in June.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team says the officers arrested the man for impaired driving the morning of June 23.

The man was taken to the Bridgewater Police Service station and placed in an interview room. SIRT says, while the man was waiting to be processed, he became aggressive and got into an altercation with two police officers.

The man later complained that his ribs and collarbone had been fractured as a result of the altercation.

The case was turned over to SIRT, which released its findings Friday.

“The investigation concluded the force used by the officers to control the man was reasonable and justified as necessary to protect the officers,” said SIRT in a news release.

“No excessive force was used. Therefore, no charges are warranted against the officers.”

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.