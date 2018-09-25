

CTV Atlantic





The town of Bridgewater has a new top cop.

Two-and-a-half years after it was revealed the former chief was being investigated for an alleged sexual assault, the town is trying to move on. Bridgewater native Scott Feener will be officially sworn in next week as the new chief of police.

He's been acting as the interim chief for the last few years -- since the former chief was suspended.

The former chief, John Collyer, is no longer an employee of the Town of Bridgewater.

He is facing several charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

The allegations have not been proven in court and Collyer is scheduled to go to trial on the matter next July.

“I worked under John,” said Feener. “We both worked here, long-term employees in excess of 25 years. It is a difficult situation anytime you're thrown into a spot like this.”

Feener says police have worked hard to show residents they're an effective & professional service over the last few years.

“You know, it’s unfortunate things like this happen but I think the majority of the citizens have faith in us & we are out patrolling the streets & have never stopped protecting the citizens,” Feener said.

In addition to Feener's promotion, Daniel MacPhee will move to the role of deputy chief.

He says it's important that the force grow from within to provide the community with better service.

“I think it's time just to take care of us first and then look to outside projects,” MacPhee said. “We're giving a good service but there's always areas we can improve on.”

Locals welcome the new appointments. and say they have confidence in the force.

“I hope it continues to do as well as it is doing no,” said Virginia Penney. “I don't live in town, but I have never had a problem with any of the policing in Bridgewater.”

Both Feener and MacPhee will be sworn in on Oct. 4.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.