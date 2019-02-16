

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old boy is facing child pornography charges after police searched a home in Bridgewater, N.S.

The Bridgewater Police Service launched an investigation on Jan. 2 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that images of child pornography had been posted online.

Police executed a search warrant at a Bridgewater home on Friday and seized several electronic devices and media storage devices.

The teen was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police say he is facing charges of possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

The teen was released from custody and is due to appear in Bridgewater youth court at a later date.