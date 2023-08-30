'Brings back memories of the past': Nova Scotian communities react to more rain and floods

It was anything but a beach day across much of the Maritimes on Wednesday.

In fact, there haven't been many beach days this summer at all.

“We're certainly sick of the rain. It has had a damper on our summer season that's for sure,” said Terry Smith, Destination Cape Breton CEO.

The summer season hasn't been a good one for some tourism operators. Smith blames the Wildfires, flooding, and inflation, but he says operators are hoping for a better shoulder season.

“I think operators will be looking forward to a really strong fall and hopefully that will help them, after two years of the pandemic they need all the help they can get, so that's where our focus is right now,” he said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms drenched much of our region on Wednesday, with flooding along prospect road in New Minas, N.S.

In Greenwich, N.S., Hennigar’s Farm Market and property were both flooded, and not far from there, the shoulders of Sunnyside Road washed away.

The wet weather also forced Marine Atlantic to make a number changes to their sailing schedule.

“The biggest impact we're seeing right now is possibly tomorrow with the Argentia sailing leaving North Sydney because the way the storm system is moving through its going to linger on the coast of Newfoundland a little longer,” said Marine Atlantic spokesperson, Darrell Mercer

Walter Doue of Sydney, N.S. is among those who suffered major damage to his home in the Sydney Thanksgiving flood of October 2016.

He was watching Wednesday’s rain closely.

“I'm not liking it actually, it just brings back some memories of past,” he said

Doue says work the city has done to mitigate flooding in the area has helped many stay dry.

“With the berms they're doing on the trails, its working,” he added.

