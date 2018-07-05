

CTV Atlantic





As a heat wave continues to envelope the Maritimes, some patients were in the heat briefly on Thursday at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax.

An air conditioner broke in the intensive care unit, and a replacement fan won't be available until August.

“The air conditioning at the Victoria General site here is spotty,” says Kristen Lipscombe of the Nova Scotia Health Authority. “It is warm in places, but we do have measures in place to ensure patients and staff are taken care of, comfortable, and that the heat doesn't impact them.”

Officials say no staff or patients were at risk.

Fans also failed at the Halifax North Memorial Public Library.

“We're undergoing a renovation right now, so that's throwing off our cooling zones a little bit,” says staff member Elinor Crosby. “And then another one of our units failed, so we were down to about 50 per cent. And that just wasn’t enough to deal with the heat outside right now.”

Staff say temperatures inside the library pushed 30 C, which isn't great for the books.

You might notice sometimes your paperbacks, the covers will curl back a little bit,” said Crosby.

Many people turned to ice cream to help beat the heat, but it's not as soothing for staff inside the building.

“We've got a whole bunch of refrigeration things pumping out a bunch of hot air,” said Kelly MacNeil, a staffer at The Dairy Bar. “So we stay pretty warm in here. Drink lots of water, and serve up lots of ice cream.”

Crystal Crescent beach was packed Thursday, but before sun seekers can get to the sand, they have to find a parking spot. That can be tough since restrictions were put in place to stop people from parking along the access road to the beach.

“People were parking on both sides of the road and at the entrance into Crystal Crescent Beach,” said Halifax Atlantic MLA Brendan Maguire.“(That) was making it almost impossible for people to leave and impossible for emergency vehicles to get through.”

Maguire notified police and the Department of Natural Resources to start patrolling the area. They put up no parking signs, and started towing and ticketing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.