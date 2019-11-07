BROOKLYN, N.S. -- People who live and work in one Nova Scotia community are calling on the provincial government to do something about a busy intersection where collisions commonly occur.

A truck driver is facing charges following a collision with a school bus at the intersection in Nova Scotia's Hants County.

There were no serious injuries Thursday, but some students were left shaken up.

Bus driver Jody Ernst wants everyone going through the intersection to watch their speed.

"What goes through my mind when I come through this intersection every day," Ernst says. "I worry about tractor-trailers coming through, making the loop with a heavy load."

The intersection joins Highways 14 and 215 in Brooklyn, N.S.

The truck driver was charged with failing to yeild to a vehicle already in the intersection.

The community's fire chief says that person was not from the area.

"Getting the yield signs, making sure you pick them up and yielding to the traffic is a big thing," said Jason Cochrane, chief of the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department. "The vehicles coming may not see you until they're into the intersection."

Large and heavy vehicles travel through the intersection every day. There are also two schools nearby and the community rink.

Cochrane says there have been too many close calls and something needs to be done sooner rather than later, such as educating drivers or providing more signage.

The local councillor is also calling for change. He says the roads were built so long ago, they were originally made for Model T cars and horse-drawn carriages. He says the intersection needs to be updated to account for modern-day vehicles and the amount of traffic that passes through here.

"The one thing I'd like to see is someone put a roundabout with flashing lights because that's what we are going to have to have here," says West Hants Coun. David Keith. "There's no question about it."

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal says they have no immediate plans for change but are working on a re-design for the future.

In the meantime, Keith, along with many who live and work in the area, will continue to lobby the province for change to this intersection.