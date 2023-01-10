'Builder of bridges': Mi'kmaq spiritual leader John Joe Sark dies

CHARLOTTETOWN -

Prince Edward Island's premier is remembering Mi'kmaq spiritual leader John Joe Sark as a passionate defender of Indigenous culture.

Dennis King released a statement paying his respects to Sark, who died Sunday at the age of 77.

King describes Sark as a "builder of bridges" who worked to teach history and promote respect and understanding between cultures for generations of Islanders.

The premier says Sark's legacy lives on in schools and public institutions that have acknowledged "painful histories" and engaged in reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Peoples.

Sark got his bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Prince Edward Island.

He received the Order of Prince Edward Island only to return it later in principled protest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.