'Builder of bridges': Mi'kmaq spiritual leader John Joe Sark dies

Mi'kmaq leader John Joe Sark is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO) Mi'kmaq leader John Joe Sark is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Think Trudeau overspent? Don't take Poilievre's word for it, just ask Morneau

The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island