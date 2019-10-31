HALIFAX -- A building on Dalhousie University’s Halifax campus is closed until further notice after chemicals entered the water supply.

The university received reports of discoloured water in the Marion McCain Arts and Social Sciences Building Thursday morning.

The building was evacuated around 9:30 a.m.

Dalhousie University says it has determined there was an issue with the building’s heating system, which led to two chemicals being introduced to the water supply for a short period of time.

“The toxicity of the two chemicals is low, and there is very low risk for those who may have come in contact with the water by washing hands or using the washroom,” says the university in a news release.

Anyone who may have consumed drinking water in the building between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. is asked to contact the Health Services clinic on LeMarchant Street.

“The water would likely have had a bad smell or taste to it,” says the school. “If you took water with you in a bottle, discard the remaining water and wash the bottle several times with warm water and soap. If the bottle continues to have an odour, please discard.”

The university says it is working to ensure the existing water supply is flushed and fully tested.

The Marion McCain Arts and Social Sciences Building will remain closed until Tuesday, at least. Students should expect updates from their instructors as classes in the building are rescheduled. A further update on the status of the building is expected Monday.

Anyone who requires items from the building will be allowed in to retrieve them under the supervision of Dalhousie security staff.